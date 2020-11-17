Wrexham's 2020 'couldn't get more crazy'

  • From the section Wrexham

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has told 5 Live Breakfast about his conversation with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Hollywood stars are to be the new owners of National League club Wrexham.

Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members voted overwhelmingly to back the takeover with 98.6% of those who responded backing the bid.

Out of more than 2,000 trust members eligible to vote, 1,809 approved, 26 were against and nine abstained.

The trust wished the pair "the very best of luck in charge" and "look forward to what the future brings".

Top videos

Top Stories

Dominic Thiem

ATP Finals: Thiem beats Nadal in high-quality match - video & text

  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
Nobby Stiles

'Football must address dementia scandal'

  • From the section Football
Babar Azam and Eoin Morgan

England will not tour Pakistan in January

  • From the section Cricket
Lauren James

James called up for England camp

  • From the section Football
Lewis Hamilton

‘A befitting win no-one else could deliver’

  • From the section Formula 1
Kyle Lafferty and Steven Davis

Davis among four NI withdrawals

  • From the section Football