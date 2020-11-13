'The best feeling I've ever had on a football pitch'

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay says watching goalkeeper David Marshall save the decisive penalty in their shootout against Serbia was "the best feeling" he has had on a football pitch.

Scotland qualified for the delayed Euro 2020 - which will be the men's team's first major tournament appearance for 23 years - after winning 5-4 on penalties in Belgrade on Thursday.

McTominay told BBC Newsbeat that "words can't describe" what it means to Scotland after ending a barren streak of 10 missed tournaments.

