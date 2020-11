Linfield edged out 10-player Cliftonville in a five-goal thriller at Solitude with most of the action coming in the closing stages.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan's penalty put Reds in front but they had Megan Weatherall sent-off just before the hour mark.

Ebony Lecky struck twice for Linfield, either side of Katie Dickson's header, as the champions moved 3-1 ahead.

Finnegan completed her double in a late Reds rally but Linfield secured the win to move three points off the top.