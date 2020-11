Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his players are "all hurting" after suffering a 2-1 Euro play-off final defeat by Slovakia in Belfast.

The home side had equalised in dramatic style when defender Milan Skriniar put the ball into his own net with two minutes of normal time left to cancel out Juraj Kucka's early opener.

The game went to extra time and Michal Duris, on from the bench, made the most of a lucky ricochet to score Slovakia's winner in the 110th minute.