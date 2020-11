Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says his side must play to their strengths in order to beat Slovakia in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final at Windsor Park.

The Rangers midfielder is feeling confident about what he believes is a "very winnable match" as NI aim to reach back-to-back Euro finals for the first time.

"They have quality, technical players and will look to have a lot of possession, but if we play the way we know we can then I believe we can cause them problems," Davis said.