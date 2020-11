Relive Scotland's 1998 World Cup campaign as the national side try to qualify for a major men's finals for the first time since then.

Victory in their Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia on Thursday would end Scotland's 23-year major tournament exile.

The Tartan Army travelled in mass to France 98, but Scotland bowed out in the group stages with just one point from their three games.

