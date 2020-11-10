'I wanted to give back as much as I could' - Hart on mentoring NI keeper

England goalkeeper Joe Hart says he "really enjoyed" spending time alongside Bailey Peacock-Farrell at Burnley which included a mentoring role to the Northern Ireland custodian.

"The kind of stage I’m at in my career having been around and seen a lot is wanting to give back as best I can," Tottenham keeper Hart told BBC Sport ahead of Peacock-Farrell's expected starting for Northern Ireland in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia.

"Showing him what I see is required of a top keeper - the focus, the mentality, the gym work - and he really bought into it."

