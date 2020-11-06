'To get three points crucial' - St Johnstone manager Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was delighted his side broke down Kilmarnock in their 1-0 win.

Top videos

Top Stories

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates with Nathan Redmond
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Burnley forward Ashley Barnes
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Aberdeen v Hibs
  • From the section Football
Southampton
  • From the section Football
The FA Cup on display at Wembley
  • From the section Football
Harrogate Town 4-1 Skelmersdale United highlights
Video
  • From the section Football