Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema tells BBC World Service's Sportsworld about breaking the all-time Women's Super League goals record, her inspiration Robin van Persie and why the WSL is the best league in the world.

The Gunners forward scored a hat-trick against Tottenham to take her to 52 goals in 50 WSL appearances.

WATCH MORE: 50 games, 52 goals - watch the best of Arsenal's Miedema

Available to UK users only.