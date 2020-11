Gary Lineker says Rashid, a refugee he hosted in his home, “didn’t overly like” football.

The former footballer hosted Rashid for 20 days earlier in the year.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett, Lineker said the experience of hosting Rashid was a positive one and that he would look to work with the charity Refugees at Home again.

This clip is originally from the Emma Barnett Show on Thursday, 5 November 2020.