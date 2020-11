Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says his team stopped playing when they were 4-0 up at Aston Villa and speaks of his relief at the final whistle of a 4-3 win.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton

