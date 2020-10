Captain Sophie Ingle says qualifying for a first major finals is "the last thing to tick off the list" for the experienced players in the Wales squad.

Victory or even a draw against Norway at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 27 October would be a huge step towards a place at the 2022 Women's European Championship finals.

