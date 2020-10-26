Added belief can help fire NI to Euros – McGuinness

Kirsty McGuinness believes a more positive mentality in the Northern Ireland squad will help them beat Belarus on Tuesday and remain in contention for Euro 2022 qualification.

The Sion Swifts winger returned to the panel in September after a break from international football and says she could sense more confidence in the camp.

“Maybe a couple of years ago we might have gone to Belarus hoping to get a draw, but now we are going into the game believing that we are coming away with nothing less than three points,” she said.

