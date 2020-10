Midfielder Harry Winks tells Football Focus that manager Jose Mourinho did not speak to his Tottenham players after they squandered a three-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of last Sunday's 3-3 Premier League draw with West Ham.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus from 12:00 BST on Saturday, 24 October on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.