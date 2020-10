MOTDx's Elz The Witch catches up with Wycombe striker and Liverpool fan Adebayo Akinfenwa to talk Jurgen Klopp, games consoles, Liverpool captains and the best types of crisps.

WATCH MORE: Aubameyang and Bellerin style Arsenal's third kit

Watch MOTDx, Thursday 22 October at 19:00 on BBC Two and iPlayer.