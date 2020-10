Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says "it's hard work" for his Sheffield United team as they try and arrest their poor run of form, but the Blades looked "more like themselves" at times during the 1-1 draw with Fulham at Bramall Lane.

Watch all of this weekend's Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.