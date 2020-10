Fleet Street's first female football reporter, Julie Welch, tells Football Focus' Caroline de Moraes about the ups and downs of making her way in such a male-dominated industry and the legacy she leaves behind - it's probably not what you expect!

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 17 October at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

