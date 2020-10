Wales boss Ryan Giggs said striker Kieffer Moore was "afraid to get into challenges" after picking up an early booking in the goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland.

Giggs was "delighted" with the result but acknowledged the performance could have been better.

Wales face Bulgaria in the Nations League Sofia on Wednesday - which Moore is now suspended for - and Giggs says their approach is likely to be different.

