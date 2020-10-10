Baraclough eager to pick up Nations League points

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is keen that his side continue the momentum generated by the dramatic Euro play-off semi-final win over Bosnia-Herzegovina by picking up points in the Nations League games against Austria and Norway.

The NI boss has indicated that he will make changes to his side for Sunday's visit of the Austrians to Windsor Park.

Defender Jonny Evans meanwhile reflects on the events in Sarajevo on Thursday night when NI saw off the Bosnians in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 after extra-time.