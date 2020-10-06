'We have nothing to fear' - NI boss Baraclough says players are well prepared

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his players have nothing to fear about Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Baraclough's side play the Bosnians in Sarajevo, with the winners taking on either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia for a place in next summer's Euro finals.

"There is no stone unturned. The lads know their roles, responsibilities and how we want to play. We know what kind of game suits us, and hopefully we can put that into practice," he said.