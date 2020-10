Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is unperturbed by the news that 2,000 Bosnia-Herzegovina fans will be allowed to attend next Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off in Sarajevo.

"If there's Bosnia fans within the stadium, that's fine because all the pressure will be on their players to perform," said Baraclough.

Uefa said on Thursday that 30% of stadium capacity could return in European games if the local authorities were in agreement but this will be confined to home supporters.