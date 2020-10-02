Baraclough has 'fingers and toes crossed' for NI clean bill of health

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough concedes he faces an anxious wait to see if his players come through this weekend's matches unscathed for the European Championships play-off with Bosnia-Herzegovina on 8 October.

After the game in Sarajevo, Northern Ireland host Austria and then travel to Norway for Nations League matches, making up an unaccustomed international triple-header of fixtures within the space of seven days.

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has been named in a 26-man squad for the games after being an injury concern.