Watch: Glentoran hammer Linfield in Women's Premiership

Glentoran join Sion Swifts at the top of the Women's Premiership table after a 4-1 victory over title rivals Linfield at Midgley Park.

Caragh Hamilton's opener for the Glens was cancelled out by Ebony Lecky, however two goals from Sam Kelly and a Danielle Maxwell strike helped the east Belfast side cruise to victory.

The other two Women's Premiership games scheduled for Wednesday night, Sion Swifts against Crusaders and Cliftonville's trip to Derry City, were postponed after requests from clubs because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.