'We won't have any excuses' - Kenny says Republic will be prepared for Slovakia

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says his players will be well prepared for their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia despite the scouting challenges presented by Covid-19 travelling restrictions.

The Republic face the Slovakians in Bratislava on 8 October, with the winner facing either Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina on 12 November for a place in next summer's finals.

"We won't have any excuses. We rate Slovakia highly, they have a very clear identity. We will be well prepared and make sure we are ready," Kenny said.

