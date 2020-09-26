'I've never seen anything like that'- Potter on 100th-minute goal

Brighton Boss Graham Potter praised his side's "courage" and "quality"after they lost 3-2 at home to Manchester United who were awarded a very late penalty at the Amex Stadium.

Potter added that he had "never seen anything like that" after Brighton also hit the woodwork five times during the match and had a penalty overturned by VAR.

Match report: Brighton Hove & Albion 2-3 Manchester United

