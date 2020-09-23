Homepage
Football on dangerous precipice - Lennon
23 Sep 2020
23 Sep 2020
From the section
Scottish
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says 'smart solutions' are needed for getting fans back into stadiums.
Top videos
Top Stories
England slip to 45-3 against West Indies - clips, radio & text
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Women's Cricket
EFL Cup: Build-up to eight matches including Leicester v Arsenal
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Midweek games moved for UK pub curfew
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football
Howley takes Canada coaching role
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
What do restrictions mean for English grassroots sport?
17:24
Coverage starts in 26 minutes
From the section
Sport
Sullivan 'depressed' by West Ham transfers
54m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Football