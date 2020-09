Manager Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves must strengthen their squad after seeing his side lose to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Diogo Jota left the club on Saturday to join Liverpool in a £45m deal, three weeks after Wolves sold wing-back Matt Doherty to Spurs for £15m.

Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over a deal for defender Nelson Semedo with Nuno saying he is "working on" bringing in more additions.

