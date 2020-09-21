Flynn understands Amond frustration

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says he understands Padraig Amond's frustration at losing his place in the team having been top scorer for the past three seasons.

Amond has found himself behind the likes of new signings Scott Twine and Ryan Taylor in the attacking pecking order as the Exiles have taken four points from their first two matches of the League Two season.

Flynn says he would be "worried" if Amond, who has scored 50 goals for Newport, was not frustrated to be on the bench.

Amond has featured in the cup competitions this season, and Newport host Championship side Watford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.