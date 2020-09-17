'Players are distraught' - Coleraine boss Kearney reflects on Motherwell defeat

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says it will be difficult to pick his players up after they went out of the Europa League on penalties to 10-man Motherwell.

Two second-half penalties from Ben Doherty saw the Bannsiders come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 before Trevor Carson saved three spot-kicks in the shootout to win it for the visitors.

"I thought Motherwell were outstanding in the first half, but we regrouped at half-time and then showed the steely mentality that we have about the club," Kearney said.