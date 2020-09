An early deflected strike from Matias Nicolas Garcia gives Floriana a 1-0 win over 10-man Linfield in the Europa League second qualifying round at Windsor Park.

After an ineffective first half, the Blues improved after the break and Bastien Hery fired wide from close range before young defender Ross Larkin was sent off for a second yellow card.

Centre-half Jimmy Callacher nearly grabbed a late equaliser for the hosts but his injury-time header was superbly saved by visiting goalkeeper Ini Akpan.