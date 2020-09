West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic says his side need to adjust quickly to life in the Premier League after a 3-0 home loss to Leicester City in their first match back in the top flight.

Match Report: West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Leicester City

