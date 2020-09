Head coach Steve Cooper paid tribute to his youthful defence after Swansea City began the new Championship season with a 1-0 win at Preston North End.

Joe Rodon, Marc Guehi and Ben Cabango formed an inexperienced back three in front of 23-year-old goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

And as Woodman claimed a first clean sheet of the season, a debut goal from Morgan Gibbs-White was enough to give the Swans three points.