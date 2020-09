Goals from new summer signings Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness helped Sion Swifts come back from 3-1 down to beat Glentoran 4-3 and go top of the Women's Premiership on goal difference.

After losing to the Glens last week, defending champions Linfield won 2-0 at home Cliftonville thanks to second-half goals from Cora Morgan and Ashley Hutton.

Wednesday's other top-flight encounter saw Crusaders secure an easy 5-0 win over bottom side Derry City, with Emily Wilson scoring twice.