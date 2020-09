Paddy McNair feels Northern Ireland's confidence won't be affected by Monday's heavy 5-1 defeat at home to Norway.

McNair scored Northern Ireland's only goal at Windsor Park as a strike from Mohamed Elyounoussi and doubles from Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth saw the visitors cruise to victory.

The versatile MIddlesborough player feels that Ian Baraclough's side can put the defeat behind them ahead of October's Euros play-off semi-final in Bosnia-Herzegovina.