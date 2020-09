Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough admits the Nations League double-header has "been a really big ask" for his squad.

After a 1-1 draw away to Romania on Friday, Northern Ireland were humbled 5-1 by a Erling Haaland-inspired Norway on Monday.

Baraclough admitted NI missed defensive duo Jonny Evans and Jamal Lewis but says the defeat by Norway won't derail his hopes and plans for October's Euros play-off away to Bosnia-Herzegovina.