New Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny admits he did use the Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland to "experiment" in advance of the Euro 2020 play-offs.

In his first home game in charge, Kenny's side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Finland on Sunday after a late Shane Duffy goal secured a 1-1 draw in Thursday's game in Bulgaria.

Kenny said he employed the two games to look at "midfield and attacking formations" for next month's play-offs semi-final in Slovakia.