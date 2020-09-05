Hennessey revels in breaking 'hero' Southall's record

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey says it is “amazing” to have broken Neville Southall’s Welsh record for international clean sheets.

Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey claimed a 35th shut-out of his career during Thursday’s 1-0 Nations League win in Finland.

Having broken Southall’s clean sheet record, the 33-year-old is now looking to surpass his childhood hero’s number of caps.

Southall made 92 appearances for Wales – the second highest of all-time behind Chris Gunter – and Hennessey could win his 91st cap against Bulgaria on Sunday.

