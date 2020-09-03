NIFL Women's Premiership Highlights: Glens top after beating Linfield

Glentoran beat Belfast rivals Linfield 2-0 to sit top of the Women's Premiership table while Crusaders and Derry City also secure wins in the second week of fixtures.

The Glens sit top after goals from Caragh Hamilton and Kerry Beattie at the Oval ensured they are the only side on maximum points after two games.

Amy McGivern and Emily Wilson were on target as the Crues edged last season's runners-up Sion Swifts 2-1 at Seaview.

Michelle McDaid and Marissa Callaghan netted as Cliftonville beat City 2-0.