Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper says they need to bring in some forwards ahead of the new season and Rhian Brewster would be a welcome addition.

Liverpool's Brewster spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea but Cooper is not sure whether the 20-year-old would be available to return.

Cooper said he wants to sign another centre-back is a priority ahead of the Championship season, which starts on 12 September.