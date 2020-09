Former England winger Chris Waddle says the team possess ‘no leaders’ following the Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.

England were beaten 2-1 in Nice, leaving Waddle to reflect on another tournament exit.

“We haven’t got leaders,” he said.

“They are all pampered, they’re all headphones and you can’t get anything out of them,” Waddle added.

This clip is from 5 live Sport, Monday 27 June 2016.