'I want players who want to play for NI' - Baraclough on Mallon switch

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he is happy for players to contact him to tell him they want to play for Northern Ireland.

Baraclough was reacting to news emerging that Stephen Mallon has switched international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to NI - something Baraclough said he was aware of six months ago.

"I want people who are wholeheartedly behind the association and behind where we want to go. If players come to me and say they want to play for Northern Ireland and represent their country, then for me that's great," he said.

