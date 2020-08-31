Homepage
Scottish Premiership
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Watch: All the weekend's Premiership goals
31 Aug 2020
31 Aug 2020
From the section
Scottish Premiership
Catch up on all the goals from another round of Scottish Premiership action.
UK users only
