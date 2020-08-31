Watch: All the weekend's Premiership goals

Catch up on all the goals from another round of Scottish Premiership action.

UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

A mock-up of how Lionel Messi might look playing for Burnley, Manchester City and Chelsea
Eoin Morgan
Video
  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
Danni Wyatt
Van de Beek
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Delia Bushell stood on a racecourse