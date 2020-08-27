NIFL Women's Premiership highlights: Blues, Sion and Glens make winning starts

Defending champions Linfield, Sion Swifts and Glentoran all win on the opening night of the NIFL Women's Premiership.

Linfield were given a stern test by Crusaders who missed a number of chances before Casey Howe's two goals secured the Blues a 2-0 success.

New signings Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness both scored for Sion Swifts, last year’s runners-up, as they hammered Derry City 6-0.

Captain Jess Foy rounded off the scoring for Glentoran in their 3-0 victory away to Cliftonville to complete the results in the opening round of what will be a condensed 10-match campaign.