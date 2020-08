Manchester United captain Harry Maguire tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that 'his conscience is clear' after lodging an appeal for a guilty verdict that led to him receiving a suspended jail sentence of 21 months and 10 days in Greek court.

In accordance with Greek law, the appeal nullifies Maguire's conviction and there will be a full retrial in a more senior court.

