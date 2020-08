Coleraine secure a famous victory on penalties over Maribor in Slovenia to go through to the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Irish Premiership side took the lead through a stunning James McLaughlin volley just after the hour before Rudi Vancas Pozeg equalised three minutes later.

Amir Dervisevic missed a penalty in extra-time for the hosts and, when the game went to a shoot-out, Ben Doherty scored the winning spot-kick as the Bannsiders won 5-4 on penalties.