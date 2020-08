Coleraine manager Oran Kearney knows his side face a tough test against Maribor, but insisted they have a game plan that they will be sticking to.

The Bannsiders are away to the Slovenian outfit in the first qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday night - a match that will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website.

"They have a lot of very good players, but anything can happen in football and we have to have some sort of belief that we can get a result," Kearney said.