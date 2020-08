Wales manager Ryan Giggs says his only focus regarding Gareth Bale will be on how the out-of-favour Real Madrid forward performs on the pitch for the national side in the forthcoming Nations League games.

Bale started only 14 games in all competitions in 2019-20 for Real Madrid, and featured on just two occasions after Spanish football resumed in June.

Despite a lack of games, Giggs described Bale as "a really good professional" who looks after himself and who loves playing for his country.