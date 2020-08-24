Baraclough shocked to receive call from Sykes

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough reveals he only learnt about Mark Sykes' decision to switch allegiance to the Republic of Ireland over the weekend.

The Oxford United midfielder has declared for the Republic after having won 11 NI under-21 caps and being called up to three senior NI international squads.

"I was shocked to take his call. The conversation that developed was certainly not something I was expecting and one that was a big disappointment," said Baraclough, who was planning to name Sykes in his first squad as NI boss.