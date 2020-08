BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom reports on the news that Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes appears set to switch allegiances from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland.

Sykes played for Northern Ireland's under-21s under now senior team manager Ian Baraclough, but has not yet received a senior cap.

The Irish FA are said to be extremely unhappy with the news, with Baraclough set to reveal his NI squad for September's Nations League fixtures on Monday.