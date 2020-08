James McLaughlin's 89th minute goal sends Coleraine past La Fiorita into the first round of the Europa League qualifiers.

With the game on course for extra time, McLaughlin produced a moment of magic to take down Aaron Traynor's long ball before applying the finish to put the Bannsiders in front of their stubborn Sammarinese opposition.

Oran Kearney's men now face a trip to Slovenia to take on Maribor.